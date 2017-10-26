Dolphins offense continues to sputter

AP

The Dolphins offense, which ranks 32nd in the NFL, doesn’t look any different with Matt Moore at quarterback.

They managed two first downs and 38 yards in the first quarter. They punted four times.

Of their 17 plays, only six were for positive yards and six went for negative yards. Twenty-one of their 38 yards came on a run by Jay Ajayi.

Moore has completed only 4 of 9 passes for 22 yards.

The Ravens led 7-0 on Jeremy Maclin‘s 34-yard touchdown catch from Joe Flacco in the first quarter, and Justin Tucker added a 55-yard field goal with 13:16 remaining until halftime.