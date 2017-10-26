Eric Reid agrees to position change despite no long-term assurance

Getty Images

Eric Reid has accepted the move from safety to weakside linebacker with no assurances from the 49ers that he remains in their long-term plans.

“This is my contract year, so when they broke the news to me, I wondered what the reasoning was to make the move,” Reid said Thursday, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “They were open and honest with me, and told me they really believe it’s best for the team, and I can really excel at the position.”

Reid began converting to linebacker in practice last week and played primarily on passing downs. He played 48 of 75 snaps against the Cowboys.

Ray-Ray Armstrong remains the starter at weakside linebacker, but the 49ers will give Reid a chance to win the starting job. Reid lost his starting strong safety job to Jaquiski Tartt after Reid injured his knee in Week 2.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he goes and takes it,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said.

Reid is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason. He talked to Saleh, coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch about the move to linebacker and was given no guarantee about his future.

“I asked them explicitly, ‘Can you at least tell me if I’m going to be here next year to play this position?’ They told me no,” Reid said. “Right now I just trust the film I have at safety is good enough to enter free agency with, and now I’ll get some film at linebacker, as well.”