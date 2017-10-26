Glover Quin ready to go after Week Six concussion

Getty Images

Lions safety Glover Quin left the team’s Week Six loss to the Saints with a concussion, but it doesn’t look like the injury will cause him to miss any other game action.

The Lions had a bye last week, which gave Quin extra time to clear the concussion protocol before he would have to sit out an entire game. Quin didn’t say whether he would have been able to go last week, but the extra time was enough for him to clear the protocol ahead of this week’s game against the Steelers.

“It was scary,” Quin said, via ESPN.com. “Just to be honest with you, it was scary, you know? Playing football for a long time and never had a play like that one. But it was just an unfortunate situation because I’ve had many plays like that, it just never had that result. But it happens and, you know, just a part of the game. It’s a risk we take every time we go out there to play. I’ve just been fortunate for so many years and it happened, that’s part of it.”

With Quin on track to play, the biggest injury question for the Lions will likely be wide receiver Golden Tate. Reports before the bye were that Tate would miss time, although he’s been able to practice and said Thursday that he’s working hard to get the green light this week.