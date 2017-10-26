In advance of Cowboys game, 17 Washington players on injury report

Getty Images

With their biggest rival coming to town for a 4:25 p.m. ET showdown on Sunday, Washington has plenty of guys who are dealing with injuries. Plenty, as in 17 players on the injury report.

Cornerback Josh Norman, who has missed the last two games with a rib injury, was limited in practice. They’ll need him to play, and to handle Dallas receiver Dez Bryant.

Not practicing were linebacker Zach Brown (back), center Spencer Long (knee, knee), tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), guard Brandon Scherff (knee, back), linebacker Preston Smith (groin), and tackle Trent Williams (knee).

Limited on Wednesday were guard Tyler Catalina (concussion), safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder), safety Stefan McClure (knee, hamstring), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring), and tackle Morgan Moses (ankle, ankle).

Fully practicing were cornerback Bashaud Breeland (knee), running back Rob Kelley (ankle), safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder), and Chris Thompson (toe).

Both teams are 3-3, and the loser will be one loss closer to losing a potential spot in the wild-card chase. For the Cowboys, who have yet to play the Eagles this year, it’s critical to remain within two games of Philly in the loss column.