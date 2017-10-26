Jacoby Brissett on Colts injury report, but practicing in full

Getty Images

The Colts have two quarterbacks on their injury report this week.

You probably know about Andrew Luck‘s issue. Although the team said he’d be ready to start the season after right shoulder surgery, he’s yet to play and has not practiced for the last couple of weeks because of soreness in the shoulder.

Jacoby Brissett‘s presence on the injury report is more of a surprise, although you’d expect any quarterback who took 10 sacks last Sunday to have a few aches and pains. Brissett is listed with a right thumb injury, although it appears to be a minor one as Brissett has been able to practice in full this week.

That suggests Brissett will be in the lineup agains the Bengals this Sunday. Given Luck’s status, he’ll be in the lineup beyond that point although another 10 sacks might change that outlook.