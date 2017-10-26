Jay Cutler out tonight, but expected to be ready next week

Getty Images

Tonight’s game against the Ravens is the only game Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to miss with a rib injury.

Cutler is expected to be ready to go next Sunday night against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The question is whether Cutler will remain the Dolphins’ starting quarterback for that game against the Raiders. If Matt Moore plays well tonight against the Ravens, it might be tough to justify sending him back to the bench next week, given how much the Dolphins’ offense has struggled with Cutler this season.

Cutler suffered the injury last week against the Jets. Moore came off the bench and threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Dolphins came back to win 31-28.