Joe Flacco out with a concussion

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will not return after being diagnosed with a concussion. He remained in the locker room for the start of the second half.

Flacco also had his right ear split open and was having it stitched.

Flacco was injured late in the second half on an illegal hit by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. Alonso hit Flacco as he slid feet first near the first-down marker.

Alonso was penalized half the distance to the goal — 6 yards — for unnecessary roughness, but the hit was not deemed flagrant by officials. He remained in the game.

The Ravens also announced tight end Vince Mayle won’t return after being diagnosed with a concussion.