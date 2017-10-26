Joe Flacco out with a concussion

October 26, 2017
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will not return after being diagnosed with a concussion. He remained in the locker room for the start of the second half.

Flacco also had his right ear split open and was having it stitched.

Flacco was injured late in the second half on an illegal hit by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. Alonso hit Flacco as he slid feet first near the first-down marker.

Alonso was penalized half the distance to the goal — 6 yards — for unnecessary roughness, but the hit was not deemed flagrant by officials. He remained in the game.

The Ravens also announced tight end Vince Mayle won’t return after being diagnosed with a concussion.

  2. So I’ll try to be objective here. It was a bad decision by Flacco not to slide sooner, no doubt.
    However, Alonzo certainly knew he was sliding just by the fact that he had to dive low to hit him. I think it was flagrant, and at least worthy of a huge fine.
    One other note- that was just oddly officiated. I’m kind of glad Jensen went in for immediate retaliation on Alonzo, but no flags there? Seems like the right call would have been multiple fouls on the play- flagrant on Alonzo, ejected, and then unnecessary roughness on Jensen.
    I’ve been down on Flacco this year but this stinks.

  5. Dolphins down 20-0, Ravens just missed a FG, and Dolphin’s players waving their arms like they just won the the SB.
    It’s things like this that are pathetic in the NFL.

  8. Should have been off setting Personal Foul Penalties #66.
    Flacco was out cold there for a second. Telling the world he’s #1

  12. All I can say is slide early next time if you don’t want to get hit like that again. Not the defender’s fault when you wait til the last second. Defenders will not stop the play until the whistle blows, remember?

