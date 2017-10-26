Josh Norman doesn’t see any reason he can’t play this week

Getty Images

Josh Norman and Dez Bryant are co-stars in a campaign for Samsung that plays off of their past on-field battles and off-field verbal sparring.

The latter includes Norman’s contention this summer that Bryant is “just a guy” and the acrimonious history between the two players made Sunday’s matchup between the Redskins and Cowboys one to look forward to when the schedule was released earlier this year. The rib injury Norman suffered in Week Four threatens to put the matchup on ice a little longer, although Norman gave a positive report of his status on Thursday.

Norman, who has missed two straight games, remained limited in practice, but said that he feels ready to go.

“I said last week, ‘Today was a good day.’ It was. But I didn’t play last week. So maybe I want to change a little bit this week,” Norman said, via the Washington Post. “But no, again, today was a good day. It feels a little sore, but that comes with the territory of that injury. But it felt fine. I don’t see any problems or reason why I can’t [play].”

Doctors will have to come to the same conclusion as Norman in order to give him the green light to play in a game that should have some impact on how the playoff race plays out in the NFC.