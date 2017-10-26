Kaepernick reportedly will join owners, players in next round of talks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT
As the NFL and the NFL Players Association work to resolve the anthem controversy once and for all, the guy who started the movement will be involved in the efforts get things turned around.

Via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, quarterback Colin Kaepernick will join the process next week, attending the next meeting between NFL owners and a group of players who have been directly negotiating the issue.

It appears, based on Robinson’s report, that Kaepernick will be attending at the invitation of the players and not the league. Players invited him to last week’s meeting, but Kaepernick decided not to attend without an invitation from the league.

During a Wednesday media briefing, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart addressed the possibility of Kaepernick attending the next meeting between owners and players.

“I expect he will be invited to this meeting,” Lockhart said. “We look forward to him joining the conversation.”

While that may be the expedient thing to say, the league probably views any interaction with Kaepernick as potentially radioactive at this point, given his pending collusion grievance against the NFL — and in light of comments from multiple players, such as Michael Bennett and Russell Okung indicating, that Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment makes it difficult if not impossible to resolve the issue. Put simply, the NFL may sense that it’s being painted into a corner on this, with anything the owners say (or don’t say) potentially being used against them later, and with the players trying to leverage their power emerging from the anthem issue into employment for a player that no team wants to employ.

I’ve got some more thoughts on the issue, but I’ll save them for one of the segments in a special edition of the Thursday PFTPM podcast, which is only special because I usually don’t do it on Thursday but it’s starting to grow so we’ve giving the people what they want, or something.

12 responses to “Kaepernick reportedly will join owners, players in next round of talks

  5. It makes no sense to me why the league continues to pander to him. He’s NOT a current NFL player nor is he a current NFL owner. Hundreds of players are cut each season and yet there are no rallies for them. STOP giving him a platform!!

  6. This is such a joke. Why the league is entertaining this blackball attempt is beyond me.

    These players are so delusional, they no perspective on what is happening in the real world. Don’t like standing for the anthem? Quit the NFL and come get a job in the real world. I’d love to see these players pull this stunt in the real world. It would have already been handled with pink slips.

  7. Holy moly. Yes, invite the guy who is currently suing you for collusion to a meeting between players and owners of a league he isn’t employed by.

    If the NFL’s lawyers allow this to happen, they are complete idiots.

  9. This has gotten so far out of hand it is pathetic…

    They keep moving the deck chairs on the Titanic and the band is still playing. While the NFL sinks.

    All because of lack of leadership at 345 Park Ave.

  10. Is RG3 invited as well? What about Matt Flynn? I haven’t heard a lot of follow up on my “get Matt Flynn a job or protest” petition signature…

  11. Sounds like a shakedown. I’ll be shocked if Jesse Jackson doesn’t want in on the action – this is his specialty.

