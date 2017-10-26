Kiko Alonso knocks Joe Flacco out of game

AP

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco left the game, appearing dazed, after a brutal hit from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. Alonso was penalized half the distance — 6 yards — for unnecessary roughness.

The hit, though, was not deemed flagrant and Alonso stayed in the game.

Flacco scrambled 9 yards to the Miami 11. As he slid, Alonso violently stuck his elbow into Flacco, knocking off the quarterback’s helmet. Flacco immediately raised his left hand, for no apparent reason.

Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Jensen tackled Alonso before Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh hit Jensen and stayed on top of him. Alonso also got an earful from coach John Harbaugh.

Although multiple flags were thrown on the play, only Alonso was penalized.

The Ravens announced Flacco is in concussion protocol. He immediately headed to the locker room.

Ryan Mallett threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Watson after Flacco left, giving the Ravens a 20-0 lead with 1:56 remaining in the first half.