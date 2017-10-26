Kyle Rudolph: Last year’s adversity makes Vikings better this year

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
The Vikings had their starting quarterback go down with a knee injury after the first game of the season, they lost their starting running back to a torn ACL and their top wide receiver has missed the last two games, but they head into Sunday’s game against the Browns with a 5-2 record and sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

While that’s been a lot to deal with, the Vikings are used to it. They lost Teddy Bridgewater for the year before the 2016 season even started, saw their offensive line decimated by injuries, played without Adrian Peterson for much of the year and changed offensive coordinators while head coach Mike Zimmer dealt with eye problems that kept him from coaching one game.

During an appearance on PFT Live last week, tight end Kyle Rudolph talked about how the team has been able to navigate the uncertainty about their quarterback situation by sticking with “a consistent routine.” In an interview with Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Rudolph expanded on that and said that the team learned from last year that keeping things on an even keel is the best route to success.

“We’re a better team than the team that started 5-0 last year because we went through that, and we were able to learn from that adversity, and learn from the fact that just because you start 5-0 doesn’t mean you’ve accomplished anything,” Rudolph said.

A win this weekend would send the Vikings into the bye at 6-2, which won’t change much in terms of their accomplishment but will set them up to control their own playoff destiny in the second half regardless of what other tribulations might be in their future.

15 responses to “Kyle Rudolph: Last year’s adversity makes Vikings better this year

  1. Very true. There are teams that suffered injuries this year and have completely tanked, with no hope in sight. Well, just one team and just one injury- but, still.

    It’s great to have a leader like Zimmer. Coaching them up and winning with his third best quarterback and a plethora of injuries. This team truly believes it can win with anyone of the 53 playing. The scary part is that they can.

    Better football for better people.

  4. Having a good oline and Pat Shurmur maximizing the talents of his players is the difference this year. Games we lost by 3 last year, we are winning by 7. We may lose a couple of our tough road games, but have a good shot at homefield advantage in the play offs…Need Teddy for a deep play off run.

  6. Going through adversity can really help a team improve. Look at the 2015 Falcons. They started 5-0 and finished 8-8, just like the 2016 Vikings. They clearly learned from that experience because the next year they were in the Super Bowl. I’m not putting the Vikings in the Super Bowl, but I think it’s much less likely that they will fall apart this year because of what they went through last year.

  7. Even with the NFC-N wide open, the vikings will face adversity in their first playoff game. Why not call adversity what it really is,…losing with excuses. Vikes are just so good at it, they re-brand losing by calling it adversity.

  8. Packer fans should be happy that their team is going through some adversity now. Maybe being exposed as a one-man team will lead to the current players figuring out how to win on their own. Maybe the GM will be sent packing and someone will be brought in that can get some talent on the roster. Maybe Hundley gets some valuable experience that helps him develop into a serviceable backup in case Aaron gets hurt again. It’s hard to improve when you have one guy who makes it look like the whole team is pretty good.

  10. I don’t think Zimmer handled 5-0 very well last year just as much as the players didn’t handle it. As bad as 2016 sucked, it may be the one thing that keeps this team laser focused each week. Like this week, vs the worst team in the league 2 straight years. It’s a good test, not to see who the better team is, but rather, how a 5-2 team treats a game vs an 0-7 team. This is a mental battle this week, not a physical one.

  13. Opportunities for wins that could give Vikings fans optimism and the confidence to act like tools on message boards are coming soon after the bye. Until then, can we as a fanbase, please stop antagonizing karma to slap us in brutal fashion like it seems to every time we field a competent team? Or even better yet, be a classic Midwestern caricature and just be nice? To clarify, by “be nice” I actually mean be SUPER passive aggressive…

    Week 1 – New Orleans at home – Bradford played out of his mind but the Saints D wasn’t remotely close to what it appears to be today. This win looks better each week but at the time it certainly didn’t feel impressive.

    Week 2 – Pittsburgh on the road – Got handled. Granted, Case’s first start and whatnot but the Vikings didn’t show up and shot themselves in the foot over and over again.

    Week 3 – Tampa Bay at home – Convincing win; a game they should have dominated and did. Not a quality win though, especially in hindsight with how the Bucs have performed this year.

    Week 4 – Detroit at home – Losing Dalvin didn’t help but they didn’t get it done. Lions aren’t that good but neither are the Vikings if they can’t beat them in their own home.

    Week 5 – Bears on the road – Rookie QB in his first career start. Not an impressive win regardless of Vikings history at Solider.

    Week 6 – Green Bay at home – Wins against Green Bay sans Rodgers at home count as much as wins vs Indy sans Luck.

    Week 7 – Baltimore at home – Dominant defensive effort but the Ravens are really bad on offense, especially without their top 3 WRs.

    Week 8 – Cleveland in London – Anything but a dominant victory should be cause for concern. Like user, hardheadedrb said above, “This is a mental battle this week, not a physical one.”

    Stay classy, Vikings fans.

