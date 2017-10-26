Lane Johnson figures to stay at right tackle for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles are in the unfortunate position of having to replace one of the best left tackles in the game, but they’re not going to do it with the guy widely assumed to be the heir at the position.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, the plan at the moment is to leave Lane Johnson at his familiar right tackle spot, and let backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaces Jason Peters at left tackle Sunday against the 49ers.

Of course, the second-year Vaitai is no replacement for a nine-time Pro Bowler, but the Eagles seem to think they’re better off replacing one position than changing two.

“I think I’m better on the right for now,” Johnson said. “I haven’t had any reps over there. Not to say I can’t do it, but as far as what I’ve been playing.”

The Eagles used the fourth overall pick in 2013, and the plan then was that he’d be a natural replacement for Peters some day. That day is not now, after putting Peters on IR with a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee.

“We have a lot of confidence in guys. Now, I’m not going to lie. Jason Peters is a rare player,” offensive coordinator Frank Reich said. “I have no problem saying – I’ve been around this game for 30 years, and I’ve been around some great offensive linemen, a lot of great offensive linemen … but Jason Peters is the best one I’ve been around. . . .

“Obviously, you don’t want to lose a guy like that, but that’s the great thing about this game – no matter how great one player is, it’s not played by one player, whether you’re the quarterback or the left tackle. And we pick each other up, the next guy steps in, we adjust things, we have confidence in each other, and then we develop and we grow together as a team. So, I believe that is what will happen.”

Now it will be on all of them, but particularly the guy they call Big V, to replace a fixture such as Peters.