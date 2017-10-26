Mark Cuban says the NFL’s problems are accelerating

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 26, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been saying for years that the NFL is heading for a massive decline, and he said today that he is rapidly being proven right.

Cuban told the Washington Post that his belief that the NFL was going too far in chasing every dollar and diluting its product in the process is bearing out in the league’s declining television ratings.

“The NFL still has great TV ratings relative to other shows,” Cuban said. “That said, I think the problem I outlined continues and is accelerating for the NFL.”

Cuban said he doesn’t believe young people like football the way they did in generations past.

“[The accelerating problem is] confirmed by the dramatic decline in participation by kids in tackle football and from a TV perspective the significant drop in viewing by millennials and younger,” he wrote. “The age of NFL viewers keeps on going up.”

It would be easy to dismiss Cuban’s comments as those of a guy who likes to hear himself talk, but Cuban was predicting the NFL’s ratings would decline at a time when few people felt that way — and that prediction proved correct. The NFL would be wise to consider whether Cuban has a point, and what the league can do to turn things around.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Mark Cuban says the NFL’s problems are accelerating

  3. It’s absolutely true. They blamed lower numbers last year on the election and the made-for-TV weekly debates. So if that was true, you should see numbers increase this year. That hasn’t happened.

  4. He should be more worried about his own franchise which has been on a decline for years. He can’t get a decent free agent to sniff Dallas and the drafts have been well below average.

  5. I’d like to see real data instead of opinions. Is football becoming less popular among millennials than other sports? Because if it’s all sports declining equally among millennials then it’s not an NFL problem.

  6. And if the NFL ratings keep dropping for another 30 years, they might eventually be as low as the NBA’s.

  8. G-R-E-E-D! How would you like to go to a Charger game, pay $100 for parking, $250 per seat tickets, outrageous concession prices….and see a game in a small soccer stadium? That entire business model devised by Spanos and Fabriani is collapsing. The NFL has it’s hands full in unraveling this ridiculous move. NFL spokesman, Joe Lockhart states, ‘there have been no discussions regarding the Charger relocation.’ What a lie. It’s become a massive NFL problem because of their greed and careless stabbing of decades old fan bases in the back.

  9. The problem is that everyone in charge of or given influence over the league seems to hate the sport. Even most of the owners now are just genetic lottery winners who have no idea how their successful parents even built the place and just assume it will be great no matter what. The combination is mesmerizingly corrosive.

  11. When Cuban made his original prediction all of the “traditional” fans loved him and thought he was a genius. Then he dared to go against their hero, Trump. All of sudden, in their feeble minds, he became persona non grata.

  12. Despite what you may think of him personally, Cuban is a smart man who sees trends before others (multi-billionaire for a reason)

  13. “How would you like to go to a Charger game, pay $100 for parking, $250 per seat for tickets, outrageous concession prices …and see a game in a small soccer stadium?”

    Don’t go, problem solved. However, if you were never going to begin with, as I suspect, quit whining about it. It doesn’t effect you.

  14. Maybe the NFL needs to follow the NBA platform of rigged games with predetermined outcomes and allowing players to break the rules every game. That makes for a very watchable product. NBA equals WWE.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!