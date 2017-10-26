Marshawn Lynch practices with old high school team

Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch can’t practice with his team this week, so he’s practicing with his old team. Lynch, 31, returned to Oakland Tech High School to work out with the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

He posted a video on Instagram showing him running through the defense, wearing his Raiders helmet.

On his official beastmode Instagram account, Lynch writes: “Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!!”

The NFL suspended Lynch for one game for leaving the sideline during a skirmish between the Raiders and Chiefs and pushing an official. He can return to the team facility Monday.