Matt Ryan: Not useful for us to “go back to 2016”

The Falcons went more than 90 minutes without scoring a point over the course of their losses to the Dolphins and the Patriots in the last two weeks.

It was hard to find anyone predicting that kind of stretch heading into the season. While the Falcons had changed offensive coordinators, they still had the key on-field pieces from the team that led the league in scoring in 2016 and that seemed like it would be enough to ensure they’d continue putting points on the board.

We’ve learned that’s no guarantee, however, and quarterback Matt Ryan makes it clear that looking in the rearview mirror won’t help halfway through the current season.

“We have to find a way for this team to play the way that we’re capable of as a team,” Ryan said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “We can’t worry about last year. I know that constantly gets brought up, but as players we are not thinking about last year. We are not playing good enough as a unit in 2017. Frankly, I don’t really care to go back to 2016. It’s not useful for us.”

The Falcons will travel to face the Jets this weekend in an attempt to avoid a four-game losing streak exclusively against AFC East opponents. The final nine games of the year will come against NFC opponents and any playoff hopes will be decided by how the offense comes together for that stretch.