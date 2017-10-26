Mike Wallace won’t play, but Jeremy Maclin will

Getty Images

The Ravens have three wide receivers inactive for tonight’s game against the Dolphins, but they will have Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman.

Maclin was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, and Perriman was questionable with a concussion. Mike Wallace (concussion), Chris Matthews (thigh) and Michael Campanaro (shoulder) won’t play. Wallace was questionable, and Matthews and Campanaro were doubtful.

Baltimore already had ruled out running back Terrance West (calf) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle).

The Ravens’ other inactives are linebacker Tim Williams (thigh) and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi.

The Dolphins also are missing a wide receiver, with DeVante Parker (ankle) among their inactives. Miami’s other inactives are quarterback Jay Cutler (ribs), safety Maurice Smith, linebacker Stephone Anthony, defensive end Andre Branch (groin), left guard Anthony Steen (foot) and guard Isaac Asiata.

Tackle Laremy Tunsil is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.