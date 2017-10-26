Myles Garrett won’t travel to London

Getty Images

The Browns will play without defensive end Myles Garrett this Sunday.

It appeared that would be the case when the team announced that Garrett is in the concussion protocol on Wednesday and the Browns confirmed it with another announcement on Thursday. They said that Garrett will not travel with the team to London and he’ll have until their November 12 game with the Lions to clear the concussion protocol.

Garrett did not show any symptoms of a concussion during last Sunday’s loss to the Titans, but reported them to the team’s medical staff on Tuesday.

This will be the fifth game that Garrett has missed during his rookie season. He sat out the first four weeks with an ankle injury and has recorded four sacks in the last three games. That production is what the Browns were hoping for when they took Garrett with the first overall pick, but they’ll need him on the field more often to fully benefit from that ability.