AP

Dolphins safety Nate Allen was injured on the first play of the second quarter. The Dolphins list him as questionable to return with a calf injury, but he stood on the sideline with his right calf heavily wrapped.

Michael Thomas replaced Allen.

The Dolphins get T.J. McDonald after next week when he completes an eight-game suspension. Miami signed McDonald in March despite the suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Allen had no stats before he left.