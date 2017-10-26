Ndamukong Suh gets second unnecessary roughness penalty

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh got his second unnecessary roughness penalty of the night shoving Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett before grabbing him by the throat.

The Dolphins were offside on a red zone play and when Suh reached Mallett, who already had handed off the ball, he pushed the quarterback. When Mallett went back at Suh, Suh put him in a chokehold and pushed him backward by the throat.

In the skirmish that followed, Dolphins defensive end William Hayes poked Ravens tackle Austin Howard in the eye.

The offside and Suh’s penalty were automatically declined, with Hayes’ unnecessary roughness penalty resulting in a 2-yard penalty — half the distance to the goal.

Earlier in the half, Suh was penalized for pinning Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Jensen after the play. He did not get a penalty for an earlier skirmish with Jensen when he held the offensive lineman down on the ground following Kiko Alonso‘s hit that knocked out Joe Flacco.