Ndamukong Suh gets unnecessary roughness penalty

Officials finally got Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh for pinning Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Jensen. Suh kept his hand on Jensen’s helmet, pushing him to the ground, after Alex Collins was stopped for no gain in the third quarter.

Suh was penalized for unnecessary roughness, although it didn’t result in any points for the Ravens as Justin Tucker‘s field-goal attempt was blocked four plays later. Baltimore leads 20-0 in the third quarter.

Jensen and Suh got into it after Kiko Alonso‘s hit that knocked Joe Flacco out of the game with a concussion. After Jensen knocked down Alonso after the play, in defense of his quarterback, Suh went after Jensen and remained on top of him. Only Alonso was penalized for unnecessary roughness in the second-quarter skirmish.