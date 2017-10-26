Ndamukong Suh wants another chance to kick

Getty Images

The Dolphins have been willing to let players multi-task this year.

And even their biggest and most expensive player wants to get in on the act.

After linebacker Rey Maualuga got a snap as a fullback (helping them convert a third down), and offensive lineman Jesse Davis got work as a goal-line defender, Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was asked if he was going to get in on it.

“I don’t know, you’ll have to ask coach [Adam] Gase about that,” Suh said with a laugh, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I’m more than happy to go on the offensive side of the ball and have some fun, obviously in, situations; but the one thing I definitely want to do is get back on special teams and kick a field goal or an extra point. I’ve got to make up for that past Jets game, however many years that was ago.”

That was in 2010 when he was with the Lions, and had to sub for an injured Jason Hanson to kick an extra point. He banged that one off the right upright against the Jets, and it clearly bugs him he hasn’t had a chance for redemption.

The Dolphins might prefer that Cody Parkey stay well and that Suh never gets the chance, but the way they’ve been willing to cross-train players this year, you never know.