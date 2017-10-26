Patriots lose Dont’a Hightower for season to torn pectoral

The already struggling Patriots defense has lost one of its top players.

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower is out for the season with a torn pectoral, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Hightower suffered the injury tackling Falcons running back Devonta Freeman on Sunday night.

The Patriots kept Hightower with a four-year, $35.5 million contract this offseason. Hightower didn’t receive as many big-money offers as he was hoping for, in part because teams were concerned about his injury history.

The injury is a blow to the Patriots’ defense, as Hightower is one of their top players when healthy. Although the Patriots’ defense played well against the Falcons, for most of this season it has been one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

  3. The Pats live and die by Dont’a Hightower’s shoulder. Edelman and Hightower are not replaceable. You can play without Brady or Gronk or a lot of guys, but losing Edelman and Hightower, the glues of the offense and defense, can’t be fixed.

  6. I knew he messed it up when he tackled Freeman in the Falcons game. The promotion of Rielly to the roster solidified my belief. Huge loss but the show must go on……MAN UP ….

  7. Although the Patriots’ defense played well against the Falcons, for most of this season it has been one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

    It’s not hard to stop the Falcons when Matt Ryan tanks in big games. With all the hype surrounding the Super Bowl rematch (and Matt Ryan collapse in the second half) there was no way Matty Choke was going to do anything on offense. Sure, he put up some numbers but most of it was in garbage time.

  9. If your looking for any sympothy from me the only place you will find it is in the dictionary!

  11. After Tom Brady, I agree that it’s Edelman and Hightower. This is the injury that prevented Hightower from getting paid big $ during his free agency. The Patriots knew about the injury and paid him anyway. That’s how much they think about him.

  13. ertifiedballer says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:46 am
    The Pats live and die by Dont’a Hightower’s shoulder. Edelman and Hightower are not replaceable. You can play without Brady or Gronk or a lot of guys, but losing Edelman and Hightower, the glues of the offense and defense, can’t be fixed.

    The Patriots haven’t had JE all season and they have the #1 Offense in the NFL

  14. certifiedballer says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:46 am
    …but losing Edelman and Hightower, the glues of the offense and defense, can’t be fixed.
    ————————————————————

    Losing players to injuries or trades can never be fixed, but can always be overcome.

  15. Counting the Pats out is a mistake. Yes they are not as dominant as prior years but BB will get some low level guy off the street to become a stud that replaces him.
    If Chargers beat them at home it will definately shake things up some but Pats will still most likely win the division. And this coming from a Miami fan.
    But losing JE and DH are 2 players that are very difficult to replace.

  18. You can use steroids for so long, and then something is eventually going to blow. Soft tissue injury prone guys need to be looked at for abuse of steroids. See Mychal kendricks in Philly. Guy is always blowing something. May not agree with me, but the human body is only supposed to be so big. When you start stretching it beyond its capacity injuries will happen.

  19. There’s no replacement for High on the roster, or elsewhere, so you can’t be looking for a one dimensional solution, i.e, who’s going to take his place. They will adjust on offense and special teams as well. Look for New England to feature their run game, while pushing the ball upfield more with the long passing game. This will take some pressure off a thin defense by maintaining time of possession. Also, look for some surprise “possession” plays on ST, like fake punts, surprise onside kicks, etc, designed to limit the opponents time of possession. It’s a big loss, but history shows that nobody adjusts their game to fit who’s available better than New England.

  20. Karma payback for a player with a fake name and one with an apostrophe wearing snake hair.

  21. As always the cacophony of idiots and fools will immediately eliminate the Pats in their tiny little minds. Guess what, the Pats are still going to show up and play and Belichick will have them ready to win.

  22. certifiedballer says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:46 am
    The Pats live and die by Dont’a Hightower’s shoulder. Edelman and Hightower are not replaceable. You can play without Brady or Gronk or a lot of guys, but losing Edelman and Hightower, the glues of the offense and defense, can’t be fixed.

    —————

    Didn’t they win 3 Super Bowls and go to 5 without Edelman or Hightower?

    It’s about Brady and Belichick. Always has been.

  23. This is a big impact on the way the defense executes assignments. The Patriots paid Hightower for several reason, but a big one is his being the General for the front 7.

  24. The Patriots have no depth at linebacker behind injury prone Hightower. How did they not see this coming a plan for it? Poor job of off season roster building.

  25. .
    Hightower’s versatility allowed the Patriots defense to morph into a variety of different fronts. His knowledge of schemes and situations made him a coach on the field. His skill set is unique and cannot be replaced by some random practice squad dude.
    .

  27. pastabelly says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:56 am
    After Tom Brady, I agree that it’s Edelman and Hightower. This is the injury that prevented Hightower from getting paid big $ during his free agency. The Patriots knew about the injury and paid him anyway. That’s how much they think about him.

    ———-

    I don’t think the torn pec was the longstanding issue with his shoulder but I could be wrong. It’s not the easiest injury to come back from either. Mayo wasn’t the same after he had a torn pec.

  31. 6ball says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:07 am
    .
    Hightower’s versatility allowed the Patriots defense to morph into a variety of different fronts. His knowledge of schemes and situations made him a coach on the field. His skill set is unique and cannot be replaced by some random practice squad dude.
    .
    ———

    I don’t think anyone would say he could be replaced by a practice squad guy, but it helps that we have Harris from a leadership perspective and he played pretty well last game so he might be able to help. Someone call Nink!

  32. Patriots are getting killed by cruel injuries to key players. Losing Edelman and now Hightower would cripple any other team but the Patriots still have Belichick and Brady and remain the team to beat because other players understand that they must now step up and losing is unacceptable to a Patriot. Another ring is still there for the taking, but it may not be easy.
    Get well soon – Dont’a.

  33. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:04 am
    Karma payback for a player with a fake name and one with an apostrophe wearing snake hair.

    ————

    That is horrible

  34. Bummer, he already didn’t seem healthy the way he (wasn’t) tackling. Thanks for the two rings my friend, including that hilarious time the Seahawks thought they could take the NFL’s greatest dynasty. Oh no! Meanwhile, Ninkovich’s pager just went off in the middle of his morning bear fight.

  37. bullcharger says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:04 am
    certifiedballer says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:46 am
    The Pats live and die by Dont’a Hightower’s shoulder. Edelman and Hightower are not replaceable. You can play without Brady or Gronk or a lot of guys, but losing Edelman and Hightower, the glues of the offense and defense, can’t be fixed.

    —————

    Didn’t they win 3 Super Bowls and go to 5 without Edelman or Hightower?

    It’s about Brady and Belichick. Always has been.
    ———————–
    If you are referring to the early 2000s that was a completely different team. That defense was great and they were filming opposing teams practices so they knew what play they were going to call.

  39. Next 2 men up! Someway, somehow, they more often find a way, but this will be a tough one to fix.

  41. seahawkboymike says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:55 am
    Thanks for coming this year Patriots fans. Pick up your participation trophies on the way out.

    —————
    Thats Indy that did the banner thing not NE
    In NE anything short of an AFCCS appearance is viewed no differently than finishing dead last would be. Anything short of a Superbowl appearance is viewed as being a bust that year. Anything short of a Superbowl win is still considered a bad year. The Patriots are unique that way.

  43. Can’t stand the Patriots or many of their fans, but crow about their supposed demise at your own peril. The rest of the AFC is looking shaky and the Pats have made their bones by dealing with adversity, not avoiding it.

    And, please, Seahawksboymike, stop making Seahawks fans look like idiots all the time.

  44. Youknowimright says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:03 am
    You can use steroids for so long, and then something is eventually going to blow….
    ————————————
    Ignorant salt because he’s always had problems – in 2014 he played several games AND the postseason with that torn right shoulder labrum, including THE key tackle in SB49.
    One tough dude!

  45. NFLexpert says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:03 am
    Shoulda kept Jamie Collins…

    ———-
    Hightowers strengths are his incredible physical talents, his every down effort, his increduble football IQ, and his abilities as an on field leader.

    Collins’s strengths are his incredible physical talents and uh… uh….Ok I guess thats it.

  47. Yes because the Patriots always fold like a lawn chair when they lose a player or at the first sign of adversity. They never have unlikely hero’s like un-drafted rookies like Randall Gay or Malcolm Butler.

    We are done for the year. Just like after Mo Lewis knocked Drew Bledsoe out back in 2001. D-O-N-E….done.

  49. One small silver lining is that it happened before the Patriot’s bye week. Give Bill Belichick time and he will position the defensive players for success. The defense may take more time to gel, but we still have a core of decent players to build around.

  52. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:55 am
    If your looking for any sympothy from me the only place you will find it is in the dictionary!

    You really can’t fix stupid

