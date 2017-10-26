Quincy Wilson needs better practice habits to see field again

Getty Images

The Colts made rookie cornerback Quincy Wilson a healthy scratch the past three games. Since it’s not like the team is loaded at the position, the question becomes: Why?

“When Quincy practices and plays better than the other guys, he’ll be up and he’ll be playing,” defensive coordinator Ted Monachino said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “He played in the Arizona game, and he played very well. We’re not at all worried about putting Quincy in the game, but he has to practice and prepare well. That’s part of him being young and also part of him being a little immature and it’s all a function of he’s got guys that are pretty good pros that are working their tails off to keep him where he’s at now. Hopefully that’s a motivator for him. When he practices better and prepares better, he’ll play more.”

The Colts’ second-round pick hasn’t played since Week 2 against Arizona when he made two tackles and defensed two passes. He injured his knee and missed two games because of that, but until he shows maturity and better practice habits, Wilson will not see the field, Monachino said.

“It’s not a matter of effort, and it’s not even a matter of intelligence or want-to,” Monachino said. “He just has to show us on the practice field that he is dialed in and ready to go and mature enough to never take a down off mentally.”