Ravens lead 20-0 at halftime

Neither the Dolphins nor the Ravens has their starting quarterback, but Baltimore has a 20-0 halftime lead. That seems insurmountable for a Dolphins offense that ranks 32nd in the league in total offense and is without Jay Cutler.

The Dolphins have five first downs, are 1-for-8 on third down and have 87 total yards.

The closest they came to scoring was after reaching the Baltimore 31, the Dolphins had the perfect play set up to beat the Ravens’ blitz. But Damien Williams, who likely would have scored a touchdown, slipped before catching the screen pass while lying on the ground. It resulted in a 1-yard loss, and Cody Parkey missed a 50-yard field goal.

Moore has completed 10 of 20 passes for 83 yards.

The Ravens lost Joe Flacco with 2:50 remaining in the first half when he was hit by Kiko Alonso after sliding. Alonso was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Flacco went to the locker room and is in concussion protocol.

Flacco went 10-for-15 for 101 yards and a touchdown, a 34-yard strike to Jeremy Maclin. Ryan Mallett, who replaced Flacco, threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Watson on his only first-half attempt.

Alex Collins has rushed 10 times for 60 yards and caught two passes for 30 yards, outgaining the Dolphins by himself. Maclin has three catches for 53 yards and the touchdown.