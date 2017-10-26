Ravens score two touchdowns on Matt Moore INTs in 40-0 rout of Dolphins

Getty Images

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley and cornerback Jimmy Smith each scored touchdowns on interceptions of Matt Moore as Baltimore’s defense brutalized the Miami Dolphins in a 40-0 shutout on Thursday night.

Baltimore managed to overcome the loss of Joe Flacco to a concussion in the second quarter after a late hit by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. Alex Collins gained 113 yards on 18 carries, Buck Allen added 55 yards on 17 attempts and Ryan Mallett threw a touchdown pass in relief of Flacco as the Ravens handled a completely anemic Miami offense.

Moore was starting in place of Jay Cutler, who missed the game due to injured ribs. But unlike his showing in relief of Culter last week against the New York Jets, Moore was unable to recapture that success against the Ravens. Moore completed 25 of 44 passes for 176 yards with two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns.

Jay Ajayi gained 21 yards on his first carry of the night for Miami. He finished with 23 yards on 13 carries.

Flacco connected with Jeremy Maclin for a 34-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give the Ravens the lead. After a pair of Justin Tucker field goals, Mallett found Benjamin Watson for a 2-yard score to give the Ravens a 20-0 lead at halftime. Mosley intercepted Moore for a 63-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 27-0.

A fumbled snap by Mallett bounced in the end zone to receiver Chris Moore for a touchdown as well before Smith’s pick of Moore gave the Ravens their 40-0 victory.