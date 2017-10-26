Ravens strike first with 34-yard touchdown pass

AP

What do you know: The Ravens do have a passing offense.

Baltimore, which ranks 31st in total offense and 32nd in passing offense, struck first in Thursday night’s game. Joe Flacco connected with Jeremy Maclin for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 8:19 remaining in the first quarter.

The Ravens took advantage of a short field after a 36-yard punt, navigating the 40 yards in three plays.

The Dolphins had 12 players on the field on the touchdown pass and still couldn’t stop the Ravens.

Flacco has completed 3 of 5 passes for 44 yards and the touchdown.

Maclin, who was questionable to play because of a shoulder injury, has two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.