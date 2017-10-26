Russell Okung: NFL not backing talk on social justice reforms

Getty Images

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung has heard the talk. Now he’s waiting to see the NFL do something about it.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Okung said he’s been disappointed to see the league and its owners not follow up on some of the social justice topics during the recent summit with players in New York, and may not participate in future events.

“I am disappointed that further progress has not been reached on discussions with the league,” Okung said Thursday. “NFL officials appear unmotivated and don’t share the same sense of urgency. Increasingly, the meetings appear unproductive at best and disingenuous at worst.

“Furthermore, the ongoing disparagement of Colin Kaepernick is a factor needing remedy for the players and public to feel heard and for real progress to be made.”

Okung is scheduled to be among the players meeting next week, but isn’t sure now.

“I thought there were concrete plans to help,” Okung said. “To my dismay, that wasn’t true at all. It’s only remained as just talking. There hasn’t been any action.

“It’s disappointing, because anytime the NFL says it cares about something, like breast cancer awareness, it comes out in force. So far we haven’t seen that.”

Of course, players being skeptical of management is nothing new. There were plenty of people who thought the league was using the meeting as cover to find a graceful way out of the national anthem flap the President dragged them into. While there were some isolated positive signs, Okung clearly isn’t moved by the league’s efforts at this point.