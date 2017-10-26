Sean Payton says Michael Thomas knee problem “no” big deal

Getty Images

There was not much information yesterday about Michael Thomas’ absence from Saints practice.

There’s still not a lot, but Saints coach Sean Payton suggested it was not a big deal.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton was asked this morning whether the injury was significant or long term.

“No,” Payton replied.

OK then.

Thomas played 60 of 76 snaps last week against the Packers, so there was no indication it was a problem them.

At least if he’s going to miss any time, they got Willie Snead back on the field after he missed last week with a hamstring issue. But being without their leading receiver would still put a crimp in their recent hot streak.