Stan Kroenke speaks . . . about his soccer club

Getty Images

Rams owner Stan Kroenke rarely has much to say to the American media. But when it comes to the British media, Kroenke is one of the more talkative sports owners, relative to his peers.

Kroenke has given an interview to the Mirror (the third), and some of the things he said about the soccer club he owns arguably can be applied to the football team he owns.

“Sports fans are wonderful,” Kroenke said. “The best thing is the rabid fans . . . the worst thing is the rabid fans. . . . They are passionate about the club, they have the right to their opinions and the only part I worry about is how it affects the players and the coaching staff. It can have a bad effect on that group and that’s the last group you want it to have a bad effect upon.”

The Arsenal fan base likely exhibits far greater zeal and passion than the Rams’ fan base, for now. But Kroenke surely hopes that the Rams fan base becomes more rabid, even though rabid fans could make it harder to properly manage the overall operations.

Kroenke also claimed that the multi-billionaire’s goal when it comes to owning sports teams isn’t to make even more billions (even though he surely is).

“There are a lot of easier ways, so many easier ways, to make money, I assure you,” Kroenke said. “You guys talk about the downs, maybe that’s the nature of it, but if you’re just trying to make money there are a lot easier ways to do it.”

It’s hard to buy that one. While plenty of billionaires purchase sports teams because they want to be not only rich but also famous, Kroenke doesn’t seem to be that way. And he surely is making more and more money, or he wouldn’t be buying more and more sports teams.