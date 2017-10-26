Thomas Davis has one broken rib, not getting treatment anymore

Getty Images

During a recent television interview, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis‘ wife Kelly said that her husband has been playing with “completely broken ribs” for several weeks.

The Panthers responded by noting that Davis had appeared on the injury report with a rib injury for two weeks earlier this season and said that Mrs. Davis’ comments were “heartfelt” but “overstated.” Davis used the latter word when asked about his condition on Thursday.

Davis said he has one broken rib and that his wife overstated it but saying “ribs.” He also said the injury isn’t causing him any further problems.

“It is broken,” Davis said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “She didn’t lie, but it’s healed to the point that I don’t have to treat it anymore.”

Davis played every snap against the Bears last week and is not on the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.