Thursday morning one-liners

Bills S Jordan Poyer is grateful his injury wasn’t worse.

The Dolphins will be without a starter on the offensive line tonight.

Patriots WR Brandin Cooks is hitting his stride as a deep threat.

Jets CB Morris Claiborne is relishing his chance to cover Falcons WR Julio Jones.

The Ravens don’t exactly have what you’d call receiving targets in abundance.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton discussed throwing it away on fourth down.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer said he won’t play with the fear of getting yanked (again).

Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert is still on the sidelines.

Texans TE C.J. Fiedorowicz is back on the practice field.

Colts S Clayton Geathers is back after 11-month absence.

The Jaguars are starting much faster on offense this year.

Titans WR Corey Davis says he’s improved while injured.

The Broncos know they have to worry about multiple threats this week.

Chiefs fans will always consider RB Jamaal Charles one of their own.

The Chargers blockers know what’s on the line this week against the Patriots.

The Raiders are going to have to look to several RBs in the absence of Marshawn Lynch this week.

Cowboys C Travis Frederick impressed by the way LT Tyron Smith pushes through pain to play.

Giants TE Evan Engram has been a (rare) bright spot on offense.

Eagles LB Nigel Bradham has to step into a bigger role as their defensive signal-caller.

Washington OLB Preston Smith might not be available this week.

Bears DT Akiem Hicks has been a difference-maker.

Lions K Matt Prater felt relieved about his new contract extension in more ways than one.

The Packers have had too many costly penalties on special teams.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer knows travels plans pale in comparison to actual football execution.

The Falcons could lean on the run game to spark their offense.

Panthers WR Kaelin Clay could have a quick role in his return to the team.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore‘s been a big part of a defensive turnaround.

The Buccaneers might have a new-look secondary because of all their injuries.

Cardinals CB Tramon Williams is adjusting to his new starting role.

The Rams have plenty of unsung heroes during their surprising 5-2 start.

This is the time for the 49ers to see what all the young players have.

Why the Seahawks went the old-guy route for their latest fill-in on defense.