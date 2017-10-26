Trevor Siemian: Everyone knows I have to play better

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said earlier this week that Trevor Siemian will “absolutely” remain the team’s starting quarterback because the offense has a “unit problem” rather than a “Trevor problem.”

Siemian shared a somewhat different view on Wednesday. While there may be room for improvement all over the offense, Siemian thinks there is a “Trevor problem” that needs to get sorted out in order for the Broncos to take a step forward as an offense when they face the Chiefs on Monday night.

“I wasn’t holding up my end of the bargain, so it’s tough to get on guys when you’re not playing well,” Siemian said, via the Denver Post. “I’ve got to play better, and it starts with me. We have great leadership on offense, and guys are frankly embarrassed with what we put out there last Sunday. So we got to play better, I’ve got to play better and everybody knows that.”

Siemian does need to play better, but the idea that he’s going to suddenly take a leap while the offensive line continues to spring leaks is a tough one to get behind. Solving the individual problem in Denver may take a group effort and the Broncos won’t be heading anywhere good this year if that proves to be too big a task.