Ziggy Ansah: I’m same guy I was in 2015

Getty Images

Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah had three sacks in the team’s Week Two win over the Giants and that looked like a sign that Ansah was back on track after a 2016 season that saw him record just two sacks while dealing with an ankle injury for most of the year.

Things haven’t exactly played out that way. Ansah had one other sack in the next four games, although it looked like Akeem Spence should have gotten the credit, and helped pressure Drew Brees on an interception in Week Six, but it has still felt like a drop from what looked like a breakout year in 2015.

On Wednesday, Ansah said he’s “the same person” he was during that 14.5-sack season and that there are “no excuses on what I’m going through” when asked about knee trouble that has made Ansah a regular on the injury report. Coach Jim Caldwell said he’s not drawing any conclusions at this point in the calendar.

“We just got started, and he’s a tough guy, and does a nice job at what he does,” Caldwell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Let’s see where he ends up. This is the time of year I don’t think you make pronouncements in any sort of way, good or bad, because it’s a long season and obviously we’ve got a stretch to go yet.”

Ansah is in the final year of his contract and the final pronouncement will be a significant one. Pass rushers tend to cash in and Ansah was on track for that kind of payday after 2015. Things are less certain now, which leaves a lot to be decided over the next 10 games.