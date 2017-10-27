49ers ask fans if winning games is important to them

The 49ers are doing many admirable things in the community. They are not winning very many football games.

And they’re wondering, genuinely it seems, whether their paying customers care about that.

Via Ray Ratto of NBC Sports Bay Area, one of the questions on a survey sent to fans was: “How important is winning to your stadium experience?

It seems to not be going well.

The 49ers are 0-7 at the moment, haven’t won a home game in more than a year (since last year’s opener against the Rams), and are a sparkling 7-32 since choosing to part ways with coach Jim Harbaugh.

So perhaps owner Jed York is hoping that his customers won’t mind so much, since the stadium is new and pretty, and they got to host a Super Bowl, and have a brand new coach-G.M. combo to go about the latest rebuild of a once-proud franchise.

It’s one thing to ask your customers if they think bathroom lines are too long, or beers are too expensive. But to ask fans who come to a sporting competition in exchange for money if the outcome of said competition is important is insulting, and another bit off ammunition for those who think NFL owners are far more worried about the bottom line than anything their team does between the white ones.

  1. I’m sure the fans do.

    It’s the ownership that doesn’t care about winning and is more interested in being a SJW.

  4. Next question should read:
    As a fan, do you think you could run this team better than Jed York?

  5. Evidently winning games isn’t that important to the 49ers else Jim Harbaugh would still be their coach. And I thought Snyder was a horrible owner.

  6. Hey Jed, how important is the 49ers making money to you? That’s how important winning is to fans. If they’re not making you money, there’s no reason to own the team. If they’re not winning games, there’s no reason to go to the game as fans.

  7. I don’t even know where to start. You fired our best coach since Seifert because your feelings got hurt. You moved the team to Santa Clara. You built the worst stadium in football. The stat of 7-32 since Harbaugh left is all you need to see. Here is to another decade of irrelevance. Sell the team Jed to owners that care about winning.

  10. The 49ers never wanted to hire Jim Harbaugh in the first place. We were in a deep recession and they were having a heck of a time securing public money for their new stadium. At the urging of Bill Walsh they hired Harbaugh and instantly went from the worst team to the best team. Then they hired silicon valley guru Gideon Yu to put a stadium deal together. They even gave Yu 5% of the team. The moment the stadium deal was secured, they pulled the rug out from under Harbaugh and started a media campaign against him. Now the franchise is worth way more than it was before. The York’s are happy campers. They see themselves as very successful. Winning is the furthest thing from their goal. They keep revolving coaches to make it appear like they care.

  14. I have an old friend who still pays for 49er season tickets. With all the money he gives them, of course winning is important.

    I’vs said it before and I’m sure I’ll say it again.

    The yorks ARE the worst owners in the NFL.

