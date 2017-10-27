49ers ask fans if winning games is important to them

Getty Images

The 49ers are doing many admirable things in the community. They are not winning very many football games.

And they’re wondering, genuinely it seems, whether their paying customers care about that.

Via Ray Ratto of NBC Sports Bay Area, one of the questions on a survey sent to fans was: “How important is winning to your stadium experience?”

It seems to not be going well.

The 49ers are 0-7 at the moment, haven’t won a home game in more than a year (since last year’s opener against the Rams), and are a sparkling 7-32 since choosing to part ways with coach Jim Harbaugh.

So perhaps owner Jed York is hoping that his customers won’t mind so much, since the stadium is new and pretty, and they got to host a Super Bowl, and have a brand new coach-G.M. combo to go about the latest rebuild of a once-proud franchise.

It’s one thing to ask your customers if they think bathroom lines are too long, or beers are too expensive. But to ask fans who come to a sporting competition in exchange for money if the outcome of said competition is important is insulting, and another bit off ammunition for those who think NFL owners are far more worried about the bottom line than anything their team does between the white ones.