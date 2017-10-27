49ers partnering with cop unions on gun-control measures

Getty Images

The 49ers are not sticking to sports.

After finding themselves in the middle of the national conversations about protests of racial inequality and police brutality during the national anthem, the 49ers are continuing to involve themselves in social debates.

Via the San Jose Mercury News, the team joined with representatives from a number of police unions to back gun-control measures, with the team pledging $500,000 for an outreach campaign that includes public service announcements.

It was part of a meeting between the team and representatives of police unions from San Jose, Oakland, Santa Clara, New York, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Long Beach and Portland, which hopes to help bridge the gap between police and local communities.

Among the measures discussed, and one which will get the most attention, is a ban on “bump stocks,” the device which can modify guns to fire rounds more rapidly. Those were used during the recent Las Vegas massacre.

“It seems insane to me that a citizen can buy something like that,” 49ers owner Jed York said. “I’m not anti-Second Amendment. This is something that is common sense.”

Even the cops in attendance, knowing the hot-button nature of any gun debate, stepped carefully. But they also made clear they’re behind federal legislation to ban bump stocks, as well as armor-piercing bullets and gun silencers, since they contend those things are a threat to law enforcement.

“We are unwavering in our support of the Second Amendment. We also believe that common-sense laws should be put into place to protect law-enforcement officers and the citizens they serve,” Robert Harris, the secretary of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, said. “If as a country we hope to make any progress, it will take all of us to leave our comfort zones.”

The 49ers have been one of the more outspoken teams on a number of social matters, even if it wasn’t initially by choice.

After former quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked a movement, the team sponsored a forum to help bring communities and police closer together, and pledged $1 million for local solutions.

But stepping into the gun debate is an interesting move, as the league is being careful about the moves they’re willing to attach their name to.

“I wouldn’t say that our protest led to this. But it is encouraging that the NFL, and in particular our team, stepped up to the plate,” 49ers safety Eric Reid said. “These are serious issues, people losing their lives. If we have a way to eliminate that and stop that loss of life, we need to do it.”

That doesn’t mean Reid’s protest during the anthem are going to stop, as he said he wants to continue to use his platform to raise awareness of issues of “systemic oppression.” And York made it clear that he wasn’t going to let criticism (online or elsewhere) deter him from what he felt was an important issue.