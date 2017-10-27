Aaron Rodgers: Anthony Barr gave me the finger, “suck it” sign

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a couple of items of news this week on, of all places, Conan O’Brien’s late-night show on TBS.

In addition to telling O’Brien about the insertion of 13 screws to hold together a broken collarbone, Rodgers explained what happened as he was leaving the field and jawing with Vikings players following the hit from linebacker Anthony Barr that resulted in the fracture.

“I looked over at him as I walked off the field,” Rodgers said. “Cameras caught me saying something to him but what they missed was him [giving me the] finger [and the] ‘suck it‘ sign.”

The NFL obviously missed those gestures; if the league office had seen it, Barr surely would have been fined.