Adam Gase: Kiko Alonso wasn’t trying to do anything maliciously

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Adam Gase is defending linebacker Kiko Alonso, who is facing a possible suspension for his hit on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday night.

Gase said today that Alonso was running full speed to make a tackle, and by the time Flacco went into a last-second slide, Alonso had already committed to the play.

“Kiko — he’s in a tough spot,” Gase said. “It’s not like a true slide that you normally see. He’s kind of half in, half out. So it’s a tough play to tell a guy what to do. If he just completely stays away from [Flacco] and he keeps running and gets the first down, we all say, ‘What are you doing? Finish the play.'”

Gase does not believe there was any intent to injure Flacco.

“I don’t think Kiko was trying to do anything maliciously,” Gase said.

The officials, however, ruled that Alonso had hit Flacco in the head after Flacco was already sliding. It’s likely that the league office will see it the same way, and Alonso will face at least a hefty fine if not a suspension, despite Gase’s belief that there was no malice involved.