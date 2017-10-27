Adam Gase says Jay Cutler will be starter, if able, against Raiders

Getty Images

Matt Moore may have had a chance to seize the starting quarterback job for the Miami Dolphins Thursday night in Baltimore.

Instead, that chance seems to have fizzled away as the Ravens blanked the Dolphins 40-0 with Moore throwing two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

After the game, head coach Adam Gase said that Jay Cutler will start next week’s game against the Oakland Raiders as long as his injured ribs allow him to play.

Whether Cutler will be healthy enough to play is the only issue.

“I’m not 100 percent sure right now,” Gase said, via Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I know Monday he ran with the team and he threw. He felt pretty good. I wasn’t going to put him out there tonight. I just didn’t think it was the smart thing to do. I know he’s tough but I didn’t want to put him in a bad situation where he could get hurt worse.”

Moore completed 25 of 44 passes for just 176 yards with two interceptions against the Ravens. C.J. Mosley leapt to pick off a pass at the line of scrimmage and ran for a 63-yard touchdown. Cornerback Jimmy Smith later jumped in front of a pass in the flat and raced 50 yards for Baltimore’s final score of the night.

Miami’s offensive problems go far beyond the quarterback position. The Dolphins have been shutout twice, held to six points once and have scored more than 20 points just once all season.