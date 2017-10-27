Adam Gase: We’re a joke offensively

AP

The Dolphins expect to have quarterback Jay Cutler back in the lineup for Week Nine, but coach Adam Gase made it clear on Friday that the problems with the team’s offense go beyond any one position.

Gase tore apart his offense in the wake of Thursday night’s 40-0 loss to the Ravens, particularly when it came to the amount of effort his players are making to address mistakes and put in the necessary work to improve. Gase said it “takes a little effort” outside of the building and he doesn’t see it from his players.

“Offensively, it’s a joke,” Gase said. “We got too many guys who don’t want to take it home with them. Until our best players actually put forth some effort, it’ll be s–t. … Whether you win or lose, the whole process of all this is about correcting mistakes that you make and understanding the why of everything you’re trying to do. When we win, what happens is everybody brushes it under the rug and just tells everybody how great they are and I’m just an a–hole.”

Gase followed up the latter comment by saying the team’s been embarrassed in all three of their losses to further underscore his belief that the players aren’t taking being part of “the worst offense in football” seriously enough.