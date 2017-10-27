Bills TE Logan Thomas back at work after premature birth and death of daughter

Getty Images

Bills tight end Logan Thomas missed practice on Wednesday this week, but it wasn’t because of a lingering injury from last Sunday’s game.

Thomas’ wife Brandie was not due to gave birth to their daughter Brooklynn Rose until April, but delivered the child on Tuesday. The baby died a short time later and Thomas returned to work with the team on Thursday.

Thomas said, via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW, that being with the team helps take his mind off the loss his family — the Thomases have four sons — suffered this week. He praised Brandie’s “emotional fight” and called her “my rock” while adding that other family members are helping out at home while he worked with the team.

Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his Friday press conference by sending condolences to the Thomases.

“I was just happy to see Logan’s smiling face in here yesterday, not from a football standpoint at all, but mostly for him to be around and for us to be able to embrace him and him to be around his teammates,” McDermott said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “He seems to be handling it as well as anyone could at this point.”

We send our condolences to the Thomas family on their loss.