Bills trade Marcell Dareus to Jaguars

The Bills have decided they’re done with defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, and the Jaguars have decided to take a chance on bolstering their already strong defense.

In a surprise Friday night trade, the Bills sent Dareus to Jacksonville, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Bills will get a sixth-round draft pick back that could become a fifth-round pick if Dareus meets certain incentives.

With the Jaguars, Dareus will be reunited with coach Doug Marrone, who coached Dareus for two years in Buffalo in 2013 and 2014. Those were the two seasons when Dareus had his two highest sack totals.

The Bills took Dareus with the third overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and signed him to a six-year, $95.1 million contract in 2015, but there have been reports that they’re not happy with his commitment and work ethic. Marrone has seen what Dareus can do in the past and thinks he can get more out of him going forward.

For the Jaguars, who already have one of the best defenses in the NFL, this is an aggressive move: Jacksonville wants to win now.