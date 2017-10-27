Bob McNair apologizes for “inmates” remark

Posted by Mike Florio on October 27, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT
An excellent ESPN.com summary of the things that transpired at last week’s NFL ownership meetings included a report that Texans owner Bob McNair had said during a session involving mostly owners that “[w]e can’t have the inmates running the prison.” Now that the comment been made public, more than a week after the words were uttered, McNair has issued a public apology.

I regret that I used that expression,” McNair said. “I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players. I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

McNair’s apology seems genuine and reasonable. The phrase (more commonly formulated as “inmates running the asylum”) refers to those who are being governed trying to become those who govern.

And so for the same reason that the “son of a bitch” remark from President Trump shouldn’t have been interpreted literally as an insult against the mothers of NFL players, McNair’s comment shouldn’t be regarded literally as an insult against the players. Like the comment from President Trump, however, the players should be offended by the underlying message.

The underlying message is this: We run this operation. You don’t. You are the hired help. We are the NFL. We, not you, will run the NFL. We, not you, will occupy the real seats at the table. We, not you, own the teams. We, not you, will be around long after your careers are over and done. We, not you, made the NFL what it currently is. And we, not you, will solve this and every other problem that the league will face, now or in the future.

Players, who currently get a fairly equal share of the revenue but none of the equity, should be far more upset about that you-work-for-us attitude than about the specific words McNair chose to convey it.

Not that any of these realities will ever change. But the players need to keep the broader dynamics in mind when assessing efforts by ownership to persuade players to stand for the anthem while getting comparatively little in return. The players, by reserving the right to not stand for the anthem, have put the owners in a position that they rarely occupy — a position of weakness that, if the players choose to hold firm, can be escaped only by making real concessions that will get them to agree to stand as part of the labor deal.

Sure, the league claims that it currently has the right to mandate standing without collective bargaining. But the league is smart enough not to issue that directive unilaterally. Though the leagues hope it can get players to say, “Screw it, we’ll stand,” the owners know that, if push ever comes to shove on this issue, it will be the owners who find themselves in the rare spot of being pushed and shoved around.

And the end result could be something they won’t want to stick in their trophy case.

  3. Can we please please please stop all the politically correct craziness. This analogy is common and utterly harmless. We all have to stop seizing every opportunity to be righteously insulted. It’s fake … and everyone knows it.

  6. Why does he have to apologize? Has everyone really become that hypocritical?
    How many times have you heard that phrase before with no issue whatsoever?

    I’ve heard it plenty in the context of sports, and the NFL specifically. Yet now there’s something wrong with it.

  7. this is the same
    jealous, power hungry moron who believed goodell and claimed
    brady “destroyed” his phone.

    gee; i wonder why ratings are plummeting?

    owner greed, cheating and outright disrespect of the nfl customer

  9. Is this guy serious? He should apologize for saying that players are employees and do not have a seat at the table? So all employees should have a say about the direction of the company? I’ll make sure to ask our janitor what business we should buy next.

  10. “The underlying message is this: We run this operation.”

    The underlying message the owners will take out of it is what happened in a closed door meeting became public. As for the actual use of the phrase and the apology welcome to the USA in 2017 where we have reached the point where just about everyone is now offended on a deep personal level by almost everything and we should all walk around apologizing for everything. Maybe everyone should just carry signs saying “I’m sorry if anything I have said or done has offended you.” Although personally mine would read “I’m sorry if I hurt your overly sensitive little girl like feelings.”

  11. It speaks volumes about the people he has to deal with that someone thought his comments were offensive.

    I find their reaction offensive.

  12. The owners DO run the league. The players ARE the employees. When you spend almost a billion dollars to buy a team you should expect to run the team. Just because they split the revenue down not make the players equal to the owners.

  14. The comments were unsmart and poor choice of words…..but the bottom line is this.
    They DO work for him, and he DOES own the team.
    And the analogy is on point.
    If the players don’t like it, they can quit. My guess is not one of them willing to do that.

  15. The players who continue to kneel are supporting Colin the Conman. They will be kneeling for the rest of their careers because Colin will never play in the NFL again.

  17. Michael Fergus says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm
    He didn’t have to apologize. It is a commonly used phrase. I cannot believe how overly sensitive and desperate for conflict our society has become.
    ——

    Yes, it’s commonly used phrase that means you can’t let the underlings be in charge. The league is constantly telling us that the players are “partners”. Using this phrase would seem to contradict that.

    Can you follow all of that?

  18. I often find the apologies far more offensive than whatever was said in the first place. People need to stand by what they first say because thats usually true to how they feel. Despite the fact that political correctness is helping to decay the moral compass of this country I still believe most people prefer honesty to pandering. Stop apologizing.

  19. “Players, who currently get a fairly equal share of the revenue but none of the equity, should be far more upset about that you-work-for-us attitude than about the specific words McNair chose to convey it.”

    Oh Please! They do work for the owners. This is not a partnership – it is an employer/employee relationship. I’d love to see them padlock the doors and disband the player’s union. Start all over again with players who are treated as independent contractors.

  20. Anyway you want to slice it or dice it, this was a dumb comment and McNair is just another lunatic owner who considers players to be nothing more than chattel or slaves on the plantation. McNair opened his big mouth and inserted his foot.

  21. The owners care about players as much as any company cares about it’s employees… not at all. The message of ‘caring’ is all window dressing. An employee is valued if they can make the company money and the minute they can’t make the company money any more then they’ll flush you down the toilet in a NY minute. This isn’t an NFL issue, this is a life/business reality. Wake up.

  22. “Players, who currently get a fairly equal share of the revenue but none of the equity, should be far more upset about that you-work-for-us attitude than about the specific words McNair chose to convey it.”

    That is called reality. Why are you giving the players advice to be upset about the fact that they have employers? And are you really suggesting they should get more than the millions of dollars they are paid to play a game? I am confused by your tactics.

  23. No need to apologize, it’s already clear how the Texas contingent of owners feel. Keep those uppity boys down and in their place.

  24. The employees at my company better never start thinking they’re as important as the equity holders. Cause they’ll be gone very quickly. The NFL should never let the inmates run the prison either. If they were smart enough to do that, they’d have the money to buy their own NFL Franchise.

  29. kemp13 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:58 pm
    “I was not referring to our players.”

    Please, dude. That’s EXACTLY to whom you were referring.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——-

    but jj watt would “never destroy his phone”…how bob mcnair made millions, i have no idea..dumber than dirt

  30. “McNair is just another lunatic owner who considers players to be nothing more than chattel or slaves on the plantation. McNair opened his big mouth and inserted his foot.”

    Sure wish I could be a slave on a plantation playing a game I love to play and getting paid a ransom to do it, instead of coming in to work for a small fraction of that 5-6 days a week for 40 years. Some of you are going WAY out of your way to be offended.

  32. lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Yes, it’s commonly used phrase that means you can’t let the underlings be in charge. The league is constantly telling us that the players are “partners”. Using this phrase would seem to contradict that.

    Can you follow all of that?
    _______________________________________________________

    Except the comments were made in a closed door meeting between owners and execs. Haven’t you ever used a phrase that sums up your position in a nutshell with your particular audience in mind?

    Can you follow all that?

  33. So, I guess none of u posters will get offended or owners should get offended if when players say that they conduct themselves as slave masters.. You guys kill me with the players should just shut up, an analogy is a direct comparison… He blatantly compared players to inmates and u all makin excuses for him….

  34. “The underlying message is this: We run this operation. You don’t. You are the hired help. We are the NFL. We, not you, will run the NFL. We, not you, will occupy the real seats at the table. We, not you, own the teams. We, not you, will be around long after your careers are over and done. We, not you, made the NFL what it currently is. And we, not you, will solve this and every other problem that the league will face, now or in the future”

    But this is all true. The owners, as any business owner does, took the capital, political, and personal RISKS to start or purchase a business. The players have not taken financial risk. They are paid and can purchase insurance for future injury but they are not taking ANY financial risks.
    what is your point?

  35. Well, I have more often heard “You can’t let the inmates run the asylum”, but if McNair had said that, it would have still offended someone.

    I’m sorry, but anyone offended by his comments has too much time on their hands. Get a life.

  36. Players, who currently get a fairly equal share of the revenue but none of the equity, should be far more upset about that you-work-for-us attitude
    ======================================================

    It’s a reality. The players work for their employee.

  37. I watch football games because I love the game of football. Football games are played by football players, not the football owners. You don’t go to a football game to watch fat old men sitting in chairs – or do you?

    All you folks that side with the owners over football players in my opinion aren’t really even football fans – it’s not the GAME you like. It’s “owning” that you like. Yet for every complaint you have about the millionaire players, the billionaire owners are 1000 times worse, and that’s just math. The owners are 1000 times more greedy, arrogant, selfish, etc.

    Without the owners there can still be games but without football PLAYERS there are no football games to be played. If you don’t like football players then I don’t think you like football, period. You are just a fan of owning things. You know the owners don’t really “own” the players right? Maybe you don’t.

  38. “The underlying message is this: We run this operation. You don’t. You are the hired help. We are the NFL. We, not you, will run the NFL. We, not you, will occupy the real seats at the table. We, not you, own the teams. We, not you, will be around long after your careers are over and done. We, not you, made the NFL what it currently is. And we, not you, will solve this and every other problem that the league will face, now or in the future.”

    As much as I loathe the owners and league office, and virtually all large corporations, what about any of these statements is offensive? This is the reality of working for any large corporation. The players may be highly paid workers, but they are still workers / employees. They are not the ones writing the checks to pay themselves, the owners are.

    If the players are so sensitive about being the entitled employees they are that they can’t stand being reminded they are employees, I suggest they try actually working for a living and seeing how life is for 95-99% of the people on the planet.

  41. “So, I guess none of u posters will get offended or owners should get offended if when players say that they conduct themselves as slave masters.”

    Two totally different idioms. Inmates running the asylum / prison indicates employees being out of control.

    Slave masters = you know, people who keep actual slaves, not employers who pay their employees hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars a year.

  42. For the athletes calling him racist, that is just a sign of their own insecurity. It’s such a common phrase, that it’s easy to assume he didn’t mean any racism when he said it. So by taking issue with it, it’s like they’re stereotyping themselves.

  43. the man who wore pig socks is the player’s hero in this scenario..think about that for a second…

  47. it ia not the idea that what he said is “offensive” as a pure figure
    of speech, it is that he is dumb enough to be so mouthy
    with regards to a touchy subject.

    translation? mcnair needs to shut his mouth. he is not the power player he thinks he is.

  48. McNair is just scared to face the PC police for another non-transgression.

    Inmates running the asylum/prison is an entirely appropriate analogy to the players actions.

    No apology is necessary, and doing so will just make the incorrigible feel they have more power.

    Thus McNair just made the NFL owners job harder for no reason other then he apologized.

