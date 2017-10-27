Bob McNair’s use of “inmates” created an issue at recent meeting

Posted by Mike Florio on October 27, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT
The recent ownership meetings, which became dominated by the anthem controversy, included plenty of interesting and compelling moments. Arguably the most inflammatory moment came when, according to Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta. Jr. of ESPN.com, Texans owner Bob McNair used a common figure of speech when referring to the power the players have acquired via the question of whether they’ll stand for the national anthem.

“We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” McNair said.

The remark came during an ownership-only session, without current players present. A former player, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent, reportedly took issue with the remark. He explained during the meeting that, even though he had been called “every name in the book” during his playing career, not once did he feel like an “inmate.”

Via the report, Vincent and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones then engaged in a “sharp but quick back-and-forth,” as Jones pointed out that it was the league’s owners who built the business and it is the league’s owners who will decide what to do about the situation. McNair would later apologize to Vincent, explaining (per the report) that McNair didn’t mean his words to be taken literally.

While McNair’s apology was warranted, “inmates running the asylum” is a common reference to situations where leadership is surrendered to those supposedly being led. Still, the choice of words invites the same kind of criticism that literal interpretation of the phrase “son of a bitch” sparked after President Trump used that term in reference to players who fail to stand for the anthem.

  3. McNair is one of the few NFL owners with standards. The Texans won’t hire (or draft) players with criminal records, behavioral issues, or the like.

  7. Keep politics and drama out of the NFL. I watch for a break from the daily crap the players are trying to inject in the game. Not to see more of it.

  9. OH MY GOD it’s an expression!

    I hate this new day and age where everyone can find “RACIST!!!!” in everything. I’m so glad I grew up and was taught the ability to critically think.

  13. political correctness at it’s finest. Now one gets attacked for using a common phrase to describe exactly what is going on in the NFL.

  14. McNair only stated what 70 % of the fans have said! He may actually be an owner who is in tune with the fans. I would imagine he is also concerned that NFL viewership is down 18.7 % since 2015, according to the Nielsen ratings! Now, what is the ONLY thing that has changed since then???

  15. Maybe it’s just me but I feel like the NFL was far better when we fans really didn’t know who owned the teams. Their names would sound familiar sure. I feel we know too much and hear to much form these guys that don’t matter as far as the game on the field is concerned.

    Off the field drama only hurts or takes away from the on the field drama that actually determines the outcomes of games and seasons. The 24/7 media cycle is probably why we get so much off the field drama.

    No offense Mike. As you give so many of us a platform to voice our opinions. So I do not intend to offend the very person that allows me a platform.

  16. This society is getting to where, you better have a PHD in English, so that you say everything to it’s literal meaning. Can’t use any phrases or “figures of speech” anymore.

  17. Seriously? It’s a figure of speech.

    Either way, Mcnair is right. THEY are the owners. Don’t let the players dictate what you want to do because its your money. However, its also their loss when players stop going to their team or fans stop paying.

  18. orangecrush67 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:10 am
    That expression has been around forever…everyone knows what he means….but the snowflakes….political correctness is ruining this country

    —-

    Whats wrong with talking to others with respect? If you need to use an idiom to make your point, then you are probably too simple minded to solve a complex problem.

  19. There’s context to consider. Can’t imagine any of the dimwits on this board having the intellectual capacity to understand that

  20. He explained during the meeting that, even though he had been called “every name in the book” during his playing career, not once did he feel like an “inmate.”

    ______________________

    Hahahaha if he’s never felt like he’s been treated like an inmate, then what is he upset at?! Good grief, Vincent.

  21. These players perpetuate a victim mentality that just does not exist in most cases and this is just another example.

    Somebody should print Troy Vincent a list of commonly used metaphors complete with attached explanations…though it sounds like he would be offended by that gesture as well.

