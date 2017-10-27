Bucs will be without starting cornerbacks against Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers offense is in a major lull at the moment, but the Bucs are doing their best to help.

Both their starting cornerbacks from last week are listed as out for Sunday’s game against Carolina.

With Brent Grimes (shoulder) and Robert McClain (concussion) out along with safety Josh Robinson (concussion), the Buccaneers will be short-handed in the secondary.

Vernon Hargreaves, Ryan Smith, Deji Olatoye, and Javien Elliott are their remaining corners, which ought to be good news for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton after a frustrating couple of weeks on and off the field.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and defensive tackle Chris Baker are listed as questionable.