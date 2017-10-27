Colts promote Josh Perry

Getty Images

The Colts promoted outside linebacker Josh Perry from the practice squad Friday. To make room, the team waived tight end Henry Krieger-Coble.



Indianapolis signed Perry to its practice squad Sept. 18. He played in 15 games, with one start, last season with the Chargers and made 17 tackles, including one for loss, and forced a fumble. Perry also led the Chargers with nine special teams stops.

San Diego made Perry a fourth-round choice in 2016 out of Ohio State.



The Colts signed Krieger-Coble as a free agent Oct. 6, and he played in Week 5 against the 49ers. Krieger-Coble spent the first three weeks of the season on the team’s practice squad. As a rookie in 2016, Krieger-Coble played in the final two games of the season with the Broncos and caught one pass for 13 yards after spending 15 weeks on Denver’s practice squad.