Dan Bailey will miss at least four weeks

The Cowboys didn’t put Dan Bailey on injured reserve, but it appears they will have to carry two kickers on their roster for at least the next four weeks.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Bailey will miss “four weeks or more” with his groin injury, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. Bailey was injured in Sunday’s victory over the 49ers, and the Cowboys signed Mike Nugent to take his place temporarily.

Bailey is the NFL’s all-time most-accurate kicker, converting 89.9 percent of his field goals. He has never missed an extra point and has made all seven field-goal attempts this season.

The Cowboys face Washington, Kansas City, Atlanta and Philadelphia in the next four games.