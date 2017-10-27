Darron Lee fined more than $45,000 for two infractions

AP

Jets linebacker Darron Lee will be handing over more than $45,000 in fines for a pair of infractions during last Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Dolphins.

PFT has confirmed that Lee has been fined $36,464 for roughing Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler in the first half of the game. Cutler would later leave the game with cracked ribs after an unpenalized hit from Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins. Jenkins was not fined either.

Lee was penalized for grabbing running back Jay Ajayi‘s facemask later in the half on a play that gave the Dolphins a first down on their way to an Anthony Fasano touchdown catch. He was fined $9,115 for that penalty and has now been fined four times this season for actions during games.

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was also fined by the league. Anderson drew a $12,154 penalty for throwing his helmet on the next to last play of the game.