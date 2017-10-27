David Onyemata fined $12,154 for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata learned an expensive lesson in last week’s victory over the Packers: It’s against the rules to pull players off the pile.

Officials penalized the Saints 15 yards for Onyemata’s unnecessary roughness, and the NFL followed with a $12,154 fine this week.

Packers receiver Randall Cobb fumbled on a hit by Sheldon Rankins. Several players from both teams tried to recover the ball, and Onyemata arrived late and tried to pull Cobb away from the pile — and the ball.

Jahri Evans recovered for the Packers.