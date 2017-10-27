DeAndre Hopkins not seen at open portion of practice

Getty Images

The Texans were missing a key player at the open portion of Friday’s practice.

Multiple reporters attending the session reported that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not on the field with his teammates while practice was open to the media.

The reason for Hopkins’ absence is unknown. He has not been on the injury report this week and was not on it in Week Six when the Texans faced the Browns. The Texans had a bye last week.

Houston will issue their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks later on Friday and it will include any medical reason why Hopkins wasn’t on the field as well as any injury designation he may have for the game.