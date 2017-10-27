Despite personal fouls, Ndamukong Suh won’t be suspended

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 27, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT
Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got two personal foul penalties and should have had a third on Thursday night, but that won’t cost him a game.

A league source tells PFT that the NFL is not considering suspending Suh.

After Suh’s teammate Kiko Alonso hit Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday night, Suh jumped into the subsequent skirmish and clearly should have been flagged, but the officials missed it. Later in the game he was flagged twice, once for grabbing Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett by the throat, and once for pinning Ravens center Ryan Jensen to the ground after a play.

Suh is a repeat offender and easily could have been suspended for his antics on Thursday night, but the league will let him off with a fine.

  6. It just boggles the mind. The higher ups in the NFL in New York should be checked for concussions. I have never seen such a messed up, confused, and screwed up sport than the NFL. Suh should be banned for life for his antics which always seem to go unnoticed.

  7. So the NFL just set the precedent that mildly choking and shoving a QB is not a suspendible offense. If Sue gets away for it with his history then anyone can. You have to wonder if the league would have taken the same action if it were someone like Brady instead of Mallett.

  9. He shouldn’t even be fined for the mallet thing. Mallet got pushed then decided he was going to jump up in suh’s faccemack like a man. Then quickly figured out he was not a man at all and was looking to take a flop like punter/soccer player. Maybe mallet will learn something and not jump up in a mans face when he has nothing to back it up with.

  10. Really bad optics on this one after he grabbed an opposing QB by the throat. Failing to suspend a constant offender like Suh puts the lie to the sham that deterrence is the real idea behind suspensions. It’s plain enough to see he continues to play dirty because he continuously gets away with murder on a routine basis. It’s hard to blame him for indulging his worst instincts when all that ever happens when he does is a slap on the wrist.

  12. Dolphins are the dirtiest defense in FB. Even worse than Cincy.

    Come on now…..another Patriot snowflake…..really? Brady gets wind burner from a rusher he looks for a flag…..soft finesse team….and fans.

  13. Get accused of DV by an ex-girlfriend with no charges and no verifiable proof tho…. that’ll cost you 6 games, son.

