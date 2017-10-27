Despite personal fouls, Ndamukong Suh won’t be suspended

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got two personal foul penalties and should have had a third on Thursday night, but that won’t cost him a game.

A league source tells PFT that the NFL is not considering suspending Suh.

After Suh’s teammate Kiko Alonso hit Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday night, Suh jumped into the subsequent skirmish and clearly should have been flagged, but the officials missed it. Later in the game he was flagged twice, once for grabbing Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett by the throat, and once for pinning Ravens center Ryan Jensen to the ground after a play.

Suh is a repeat offender and easily could have been suspended for his antics on Thursday night, but the league will let him off with a fine.